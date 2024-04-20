Harrogate woman reaches knockout week of Masterchef and sets her sights on going even further in the BBC One cooking competition

Harrogate contestant Abi has won a place in knockout week of BBC One’s Masterchef after impressing the judges again with her “absolutely standout” dish in the quarter final – and is aiming to go even further in the competition.
By Dominic Brown
Published 20th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
In Friday night’s episode, all six of the quarter finalists were set a brief by food critic Leyla Kazim, who challenged them to “create a dish that you would make for someone who was feeling a little bit under the weather or in need of a pick-me-up – something that is going to nourish and restore them”.

Abi made an Asian take on a beef and carrot stew with wasabi mash, tempura enoki mushrooms and garlic green beans, saying she wanted her dish to taste like a Chinese takeaway but also look and feel like a stew.

“I took the brief almost as like a hug in a dish,” she said.

Abi, who was born and raised in Harrogate, impressed in her Masterchef quarter final and is now through to knockout week. Photo: BBC/Shine TVAbi, who was born and raised in Harrogate, impressed in her Masterchef quarter final and is now through to knockout week. Photo: BBC/Shine TV
Abi, who was born and raised in Harrogate, impressed in her Masterchef quarter final and is now through to knockout week. Photo: BBC/Shine TV

"I think mashed potato is one of the most comforting things you can eat, and I always aim towards Asian flavours.”

Giving her critique, Leyla described it as “a very tasty meal”.

Judge John Torode praised her “perfectly smooth mashed potato”, adding: “We have got the flavours of Chinese duck with gravy and mashed potato and wasabi, and I think you’ve done that really well.”

Fellow judge Gregg Wallace described her dish as “very, very, very clever”.

Abi cooked a beef stew with Chinese flavours. Photo: BBC/Shine TVAbi cooked a beef stew with Chinese flavours. Photo: BBC/Shine TV
Abi cooked a beef stew with Chinese flavours. Photo: BBC/Shine TV

He said: “I think this is fantastic. I think your flavours are daring and you’ve balanced them really well.”

Speaking afterwards, Abi said: “I definitely want more than knockout week – you can’t just get to knockout week and get knocked out, that’d be rubbish!”

