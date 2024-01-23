News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate woman is to star in new series of The Apprentice after launching business in the middle of Covid

A brave Harrogate business woman who says her flare for entrepreneurship began as a small child is vying to win for £250,000 of investment from Lord Sugar in the new series of The Apprentice.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:52 GMT
Rachel Woolford, who boldly opened a business in the middle of Covid, is one of 18 candidates ready to step into the firing line in the hit BBC TV show.

Battling for the opportunity of a lifetime, Rachel has plenty of experience managing her work independently.

"Despite all the restrictions in place, I opened a business in the middle of Covid and created a strong community of clients,” said Rachel.

Harrogate's Rachel Woolford, who boldly opened a business in the middle of Covid, is one of 18 candidates ready to step into the firing line in new series of BBC TV show The Apprentice. (Picture contributed)
Harrogate's Rachel Woolford, who boldly opened a business in the middle of Covid, is one of 18 candidates ready to step into the firing line in new series of BBC TV show The Apprentice. (Picture contributed)

"When I was seven years old, I went missing.

"My worried mum found me by the roadside selling my toys shaking a biscuit tin full of coins shouting "toys for sale, everything must go today."

Series 18 will kick off in style on BBC 1 next week when Harrogate hopeful Rachel and the rest of the candidates head to the Scottish Highlands tasked with a corporate hospitality challenge.

She may be convinced that Covid made her a tougher business person all round but regular viewers of The Apprentice will know how easy it is to get in the bad books of the business tycoon,

So will Lord Sugar and his advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE agree Rachel is the right candidate or will she - with regret - be fired?

The Apprentice (UK) will be broadcast on Thursday, February 1 on BBC One.

