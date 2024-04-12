Harrogate woman is "beyond excited" to make final of The Apprentice 2024 after not being fired by Lord Sugar on BBC TV

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Successful businesswoman Rachel Woolford, who owns North Studio (Harrogate) and North Studio (Leeds), was watched by millions of viewers last night overcoming the infamous interview stage to be one of two candidates chosen by Lord Sugar for next week’s grand final.

Rachel said: "This has been such a competitive series with incredible candidates that I’m in absolute awe of.

"I can't quite believe that I've made it to this point.

Successful Harrogate businesswoman Rachel Woolford, who owns North Studio (Harrogate) and North Studio (Leeds), was watched by millions of TV viewers last night on BBC's The Apprentice. (Picture contributed)

"To make it to the final is a dream.

"I'm just so excited now to showcase my business that I've poured my heart and soul into."

After successfully not being fired, the conclusion of series 18 of the hit reality TV show will see Rachel face pie company owner Phil Turner from Bognor Regis for the prize of becoming Sir Alan’s business partner with a £250,000 investment.

Last night’s penultimate show in the series saw the remaining five candidates interrogated on their business plans by fearsome experts Claude Littner, Linda Plant, Mike Soutar, Claudine Collins.

After a grilling in which Rachel looked the most composed, Tre Lowe, Flo Edwards and Dr Paul Midha were all fired by Lord Sugar and sent home in the taxi.

Rachel Woolford opened her first gym in Leeds in the middle of Covid.

She recently a second gym at Wellington House on Cold Bath Road in Harrogate.

Her boutique gyms offer flexible payment options which mean customers don’t need to make any fixed financial commitments like a usual monthly gym membership, although memberships are available.

Passes and memberships can be used across both Harrogate and Leeds studios.

The website describes North Studio as "a boutique, modern fitness studio situated in the heart of Harrogate, offering a range of group exercise classes for beginners and pros alike.

"Everyone is welcome, no matter their fitness level."

For more information on North Studii, visit: https://northstudioharrogate.co.uk/welcome-to-north-studio/