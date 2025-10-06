Harrogate woman had to evade facial recognition cameras in hit TV reality show

A Harrogate woman has talked about how being a new mum partly inspired her to be a contestant on the new series of Channel 4’s Hunted.

Premiering on Sunday, October 12, 2025, among the 14 contestants competing in season eight of the hit TV show is Harrogate business owner Emma.

As millions of TV viewers will discover for themselves, she will be joined in the battle to evade capture and win the £100,000 prize money by her sister Jenni.

While Emma, 38, now lives in Harrogate and runs her own wedding stationery business, Jenni, 34, still lives in Barnsley and works as a prison officer.

On the run - The 14 contestants from the new series of Channel 4's Hunted including Harrogate business owner Emma and her sister Jenni, pictured together fifth from left. (Picture contributed)

Both sisters loved their time on the popular reality TV series, even though, as a new mum to baby Freddie, it was a big decision for Emma to make.

Emma said: “I’ve always wanted to go on Hunted; I’m such a big fan of the show.

"I think initially, before we set off, the prize money was massive to me because I had a six-month-old baby, and I wanted to come home with something that would set him up for life.

“But actually, when we started on the road, the prize money just wasn't in part of it, for me personally, it was about the experience.”

It’s the show's tenth anniversary and the new series, which will see 14 civilians turned fugitive attempt to make a daring escape from Stansted Airport and stay on the run for 21 days, includes a new twist this time.

Not only will contestants like Emma and Jenni be hunted down by Chief Ray Howard and his army of expert hunters, every move the fugitives make is tracked by facial recognition cameras as they travel through the terminal building.

When it came to the crunch, Harrogate’s Emma proved to be the boss while she and her sister were on the run.

"I thought it would be something that would be really great to do with Jenni actually,” said Emma.

"But all Jenni wanted to do when we were on the road was go stay at my in-laws’ house because they've got a really nice house!

"I think what surprised me the most is how kind people were.

"I never expected that you could just go up to someone in a car park and that you'd end up staying at their house,”

Hunted, Channel 4, Sunday, October 12, 9pm.