Harrogate woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teenager wins Miss Yorkshire title in her first-ever beauty contest

Chloe McEwen, 21, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teenager, entered the competition to highlight what she says are the huge mental health benefits of fitness.

By triumphing over 20 contestants in the competition at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Doncaster at the weekend, Chloe has now won a place in the Miss England Final.

“I was extremely nervous during rehearsals,” admitted Chloe, who took part in four rounds, including interviews, black dress, sportswear and evening wear

Newly-crowned Miss Yorkshire Chloe McEwen from Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Talking from personal experience, Chloe talked about how she turned her life from mental issues and being overweight to now being a level 3 fitness trainer, and helping others with mental issues through fitness and exercise.

These days she works with clients in a small private gym and teaches classes at an exclusive health club in Harrogate.

At the crowning on Sunday there were tears of sadness from the outgoing Miss Yorkshire, Millie Hinchcliffe from Wakefield, as she handed over the title – but also tears of joy from Chloe’s mother, writer, Louise Van de Veld

The inspirational Chloe, whose hobbies include walks in nature, yoga, horse riding and and cooking healthy versions of delicious recipes, works with Sports Traider, a charity dedicated to giving young people employment and sports participation opportunities in order to improve mental and physical health.

Her goal is to inspire others facing mental health issues with fitness and a healthier lifestyle.

"My personal happiness and positivity are intrinsically linked to my fitness routines,” said Chloe.

"The rewards of fitness are immeasurable and can be enjoyed by all with determination and the right support."

Her exquisite attire was sponsored by the prom den www.promden.co.uk