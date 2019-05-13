Harrogate woman asks for donations to aid hospice on 80th birthday

When Harrogate woman Manjula Parmar celebrated her 80th year, she wanted to do something extra special.

Her family threw her a magnificent party with more than 200 people attending but instead of gifts, Manjula asked her guests to donate to Saint Michael’s.

The thoughtful gesture and the generosity of Manjula’s friends and family meant more than £2,000 was raised, to support local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.

"We were delighted to welcome Manjula and daughter Nita to our hospice at Crimple House, where they met some of our nursing staff and learned more about how their generous gift could help other people," said a Hospice spokesman.

Manjula explained: “I didn’t need birthday gifts so I decided to raise money for the hospice.

"We know the amazing work you do and we know how much money you need to raise,” said Manjula.

Manjula arrived to this country as a young 20-year-old in 1960 from India. Alongside her husband they ran a business and raised a family with five children - son Raje and daughters Madhu, Bhavna , Bharti and Nita.

Nita added: “Harrogate has been home to our family for so many years. They say charity begins at home and what better way to give back than to support a local charity right here in our community."

Manjula has previously helped her hometown hospice by using her knitting skills to create scarves which she donated to her local Saint Michael’s store, on Leeds Road, before moving to Harewood.

Thehospice spokesman added: "Saint Michael’s plans to spend nearly £6million this year providing its vital services and the majority of these funds come from the support of the local community.

"We are very grateful to Manjula and all those who choose to donate to hospice care."