Harrogate woman aims to impress the judges when she appears on BBC One cooking show Masterchef

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Abi, who was born and raised in Harrogate but now lives in Leeds, says it is her dream to cook and share her love of food.

She will complete against five other amateur cooks to win Masterchef aprons from judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Abi said: “Food has always been as massive part of my life.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abi, 21, who was born and raised in Harrogate, is one of the contestants on Tuesday's heat of Masterchef on BBC One. Photo: BBC/Shine TV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My family have always enjoyed eating out. Everywhere we went when I was growing up was influenced by where we could eat.

"I think this has massively impacted my own cooking style - I love to cook what I love to eat.

“I’ve always loved Japanese and Asian flavours, and this is always what I love to eat when out.

"In 2020 I started trying to recreate these dishes from home and my cooking has developed from there.

Abi with fellow contestants Khinley, Ben, Tatjana, Yogita and Max. Photo: BBC/Shine TV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been lucky to be able to travel a lot and visit lots of amazing restaurants.

"One of my most vivid memories was eating in a lovely restaurant in Barcelona when I was 12 - it was amazing.

"I always remember food being important, and when I was a teenager helping out with dinner parties at home.

“As I got older that grew and I remember my mum asking me to make sushi for her and her friends. We didn’t have much time to prepare, but I loved making it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi, who works in sales at her family’s business, added: “My mum has always pushed me to apply. I love cooking and I love food, and wanted a challenge and to see that I really can cook.

“A lot of my friends have gone off to university and I was wondering what was next for me.

"I love working for my dad and am proud of what we’ve done, but I also wanted to do something for me.

“Masterchef is nearly as old as me! Me and my family have always watched it, especially my mum, who I always watch it with.

"I remember binging series after series when I should have been revising for exams.

"It’s so surreal to now be competing on it!”