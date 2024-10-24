Harrogate winners praised for their fundraising efforts at Yorkshire Air Ambulance Recognition Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate family and a business based in the town were among the winners as Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) hosted its annual Recognition Awards.

The evening at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford, hosted by TV presenters Jon Mitchell and Gaynor Barnes, was attended by more than 200 guests and had the theme of “Every penny counts – Fundraising in the community”, highlighting the dedication shown by volunteers, businesses and fundraisers in supporting YAA’s vital services.

Among the winners were the Holberry family, from Harrogate, who received the Patient Fundraising Ambassador Award.

In July 2023, Richard Holberry sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident, suffering multiple spinal fractures, spinal cord damage, fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

The Holberry family receive the Patient Fundraising Ambassador Award at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Recognition Awards 2024. Photo by Roger Moody/SD Photos

Yorkshire Air Ambulance responded swiftly, providing two hours of critical care before airlifting him to Leeds General Infirmary.

Inspired by his recovery, Richard’s sons, Joe, Harry, and Oli, along with friends, took on the challenging 24-mile Yorkshire Three Peaks, raising more than £7,000 in a heartfelt tribute, driven by their gratitude for YAA's life-saving role.

Berwins Solicitors, based in Harrogate, were presented with the Corporate Supporters Award.

The firm has demonstrated outstanding support for YAA through a variety of fundraising activities, including static cycle days, quizzes and participation in the Yorkshire Marathon.

Berwins Solicitors are presented with the Corporate Supporters Award at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Recognition Awards 2024. Photo by Roger Moody/SD Photos

The team’s collective efforts as corporate supporters have fostered a strong sense of teamwork among colleagues, raising nearly £7,000 to date.

Tessa Klemz, regional fundraising manager for North and East Yorkshire, said: “This evening shines a spotlight on the true essence of Yorkshire—the incredible people.

“Their unwavering dedication to our mission is the lifeblood of our service, and we are incredibly grateful for everything they do for YAA.

“The creativity and passion shown in their fundraising efforts truly inspire us all.”

Other North Yorkshire winners at the awards included:

Volunteer of the Year: Jean and Ivan Joynes, of Minskip.

Community Group of the Year: Hawes Yarnbombers, who were responsible for creating giant knitted art installations including Wallace and Gromit in 2023, raising more than £18,500 for YAA.

Individual and Supporter Organisations Award: Wilf and Marjorie Gill, of Northallerton, who transform their home into a festive wonderland each Christmas, with an ever-growing collection of spectacular light displays, raising £9,000 for YAA.

For more information about Yorkshire Air Ambulance, visit www.yaa.org.uk