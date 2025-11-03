Harrogate what’s on guide to gigs, films and shows in November 2025

Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, November 6-February 22: Luminescence - A Winter Light Trail in estate grounds of Swinton Park Hotel.

Thursday, November 6, 9pm: Live music with The Breeze at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, November 7, 8pm: Ripley Live presents country blues from Rag Mamma Rag at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, November 8, 8pm: Ross Noble: Cranium of Curiosities at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, November 7, 9pm: Live music with Someday Soon at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 8, 7.30pm: Tewit Silver Band in concert for Remembrance at Starbeck Methodist Church, Harrogate. Pay on the door.

Saturday, November 8, 7.30pm: Squeeze Tribute - Up The Junction at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, November 8, 8pm: Ross Noble: Cranium of Curiosities at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 8, 7pm: Alligator Gumbo at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon. Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.

Sunday, November 9, 9pm: Live music with Wild Kev and the Stretchers at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, November 12, 6.45pm: Harrogate Film Society presents Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (12a) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, November 13, 7.30pm: Imperial Classical Ballet – The Nutcracker at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, November 14, 8pm: The NE Street Band play the sounds of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band at Masham Town Hall.

Friday, November 14-15, 7.30pm: Brave Words presents Mutton at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 15-16, 11am: Thought Bubble comic art festival at Exhibition Halls, Harrogate Convention Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, November 15, 7.30pm: Harrogate Symphony Orchestra launches 2025-26 with Beethoven's Leonore No.3 Overture at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 15, 7.30pm: Abba Sensation! at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 15, 7pm: Ripon Live Music presents Benji Kirkpatrick playing the music of Jimi Hendrix at Ripon Arts Hub.

Saturday, November 15, 7.30pm: Ripon Choral Society with the Orchestra D’Amici at Ripon Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, November 15, 7.15pm: Ripley Live presents 60's Soul and RnB night for Parkinsons charity at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, November 15, 3pm: Pacem – A Concert for Peace at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.Monday, November 17, 7.15pm: Harrogate Film Society presents La Chimera (15) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Tuesday, November 18, 7.30pm: Kickstart event for Music Venue Trust featuring four bands including Vagabond at The Crescent in York.

Wednesday, November 19, 7pm: Harrogate Film Society presents Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present (15|US) at Harrogate Odeon as part of its Art Season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, November 20, 7.30pm: Berwins Salon North with guest speakers Jenny Draper, Adam Farrer and Dr Alex Box at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 22, 7.30pm: Tom Jones Tribute Tom As Usual at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 22: Ripley Live presents Gary Stewart’s Weetwood Mac at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, November 26-Jan 18: Jack and the Beanstalk – Magical Family Pantomime at Harrogate Theatre. Various times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, November 27, 7.30pm: Comedy with Paul Pirie, Meryl O'Rourke, Ian Visible and Saul Henry at the Square & Compass pub restaurant, North Rigton.

Thursday, November 27, 7.30pm: The Wittering Whitehalls: Barely Alive at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, November 28, 7.30pm: The Stylistics – Greatest Hits and More 2025 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, November 30, 7.30pm: Henning Wehn: Acid Wehn at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, December 1, 7.30pm: Christmas with Anton Du Beke & Friends at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Thursday, December 4, 7.30pm: The nation’s favourite violinist, Nicola Benedetti at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, December 5, 7.30pm: Swing Into Christmas – The Down for the Count Swing Orchestra at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 6, 6pm: Harrogate Symphony Orchestra Christmas Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, December 6, 7.30pm: Gaelforce live at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.