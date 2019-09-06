'Harrogate welcomes the world' cocktail revealed for UCI Road World Championships

A new cocktail has been mixed to offer a bespoke Harrogate ‘welcome to the world’ for the UCI Road World Championships.

Long-standing Harrogate business to be demolished and replaced with drive-thru

Richard Cotton, Simon Cotton, Marcus Black, and barman Dario.

The Marmalade on Toast Cocktail takes inspiration from Paddington Bear, a foreign visitor to British soils, with a penchant for marmalade sandwiches.

The cocktail has been specially concocted by mixologists at The Fat Badger, part of the White Hart Hotel and Scran at the Yorkshire Hotel, with ingredients including Slingsby Marmalade Gin.

Simon Cotton, managing director at the HRH Hotel Group, which includes the Yorkshire and White Hart Hotels, said: “There’s something quintessentially British about marmalade, and with competitors and visitors descending on Harrogate from across the globe, we felt it was a nice touch to welcome all with this warming cocktail.

"We challenged our bar manager Dario Luis to come up with the cocktail, and who better to do this after he was awarded Harrogate's bar person of the year award at the recent Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards

"We gave Dario a brief based on the marmalade on toast idea, and I think he's done an amazing job coming up with a really unique and above all, fantastic tasting cocktail that I think will be a real hit with visitors and locals alike."

10-year-old boy threatened at knifepoint in Harrogate - What we know so far

Yorkshire 2019, the official organisers of the UCI, put global viewing figures for the cycling races at 250 million.

Richard Spencer, Director of Visit Harrogate, said: “Harrogate as a destination represents not just the best of Yorkshire but the best of British. Marmalade on toast is associated with traditional English breakfasts, and of course Harrogate is home to the finest tearooms. It’s fantastic businesses have come together to create a bespoke Harrogate tipple.”

Slingsby Marmalade Gin is crafted using locally-sourced botanicals, synonymous with the restorative Spa qualities of Harrogate. These botanicals are complemented with zesty Yorkshire marmalade and water from the world famous Harrogate aquifer.

Marcus Black, co-founder of Spirit of Harrogate, said: “Our Slingsby range was created to ‘restore the spirit’ and we believe our Marmalade Gin does just that! Marmalade adds flavour and sweetness but also richness and depth, perfect for September as we head towards autumn. We’re embracing the opportunity to show off the best of Harrogate brands on this global platform.”

This is how the 15 secondary schools in the Harrogate district were rated in their last Ofsted inspections

The Marmalade on Toast Cocktail will be served at the Fat Badger at the White Hart Hotel and Scran at the Yorkshire Hotel throughout the nine-day event, which starts on September 21.