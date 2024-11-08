Harrogate volunteers who offer vital lifeline to elderly take their message on the road

A Harrogate charity which plays an integral part in the community is highlighting the vital lifeline meals on wheels serves to older people – and its fears.

On a daily basis, the not-for-profit Harrogate Neighbours provides more than 100 hot meals, delivered by volunteers.

It’s just one of a range of important services the volunteers offer but there is concern cuts to winter fuel allowance may heighten the risk of social isolation.

As a result, it took the decision to launch a Harrogate Neighbours bus tour.

The team from Harrogate Neighbours take their message of support round the town by bus. (Picture contributed)

The bus was open to the public on Sunday, November 3, providing a touchpoint for passers-by to learn about their services.

Guests on the bus included Deputy Mayor, Coun Philip Broadbank and his wife, Meals on Wheels volunteers and staff from Harrogate Neighbours.

One local resident Harrogate Neighbours met, 77-year-old, Adrienne Gibson talked about her anxiety over what the coming winter months would bring.

She said, “I lost my husband Jack in August and the past few months have been really difficult for me on my own.

“I have no idea if I will receive the allowance this winter, or any help at all.

“It is really hard finding the information I need, but the team at Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub have been really helpful.”

Harrogate Neighbours have been doing even more this year to help others in the face of greater need, especially since it opened its new hub.

CEO Sue Cawthray said: “Since we opened the Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub in Starbeck we have evolved and are now very much a community anchor offering advice and signposting people to other local services.

“By bringing our key services into the heart of the community via a touring bus, we hope we can encourage more people to look out for their neighbours, especially as we approach the winter months, which is where we see a lot more social isolation.”

Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub is located at 16 High Street, Starbeck, open daily from 10am-4pm.

The team are on hand to offer advice and to signpost to other local charities and services.