Harrogate volunteers who have helped 15,000 people with food poverty make UK headlines in '100 Changemakers' list

Resurrected Bites was excited to see itself listed among the best social enterprises and community projects in the 'Changemakers of 2024' edition of The Big Issue.

Relying on donations for its vital work in tackling food poverty, the support from this famous street newspaper could not have come at a better time for this Harrogate and Knaresborough based community organisation which aims to reduce food waste, loneliness and food poverty, said founder Michelle Hayes.

Founder Michelle Hayes said: "It was a lovely bit of recognition for the team to be in the Big Issue's 100 Changemakers.

"But we are aware that people are still struggling to put food on the table in the Harrogate area."

Since 2020, Resurrected Bites has assisted 15,750 people in need in the Harrogate district with between three and seven days’ worth of food.

Taking pride of place under the headline "The Big Issue Changemakers of 2024: Food and nutrition", the socially-minded magazine which gives hope to the homeless, had this to say about Resurrected Bites:

In Harrogate, Resurrected Bites reallocates food that would otherwise be wasted towards people in need.

The not-for-profit has pay-as-you-can cafes and grocers where, for a very small amount, people can choose from a vast array of fresh, frozen and store cupboard items.

They signpost to other services that can help and also lend an ear.

Their nominator wrote: “Harrogate is seen as an affluent town but there are so many people living in food poverty.

Without the help from Resurrected Bites, there would be hundreds of people in the area going hungry.

Clients who used the service felt the impact of being able to shop fairly and healthily while maintaining their independence. (from The Big Issue)

Next Wednesday, February 28, from 1pm to 3pm, will see the community organisation host an Open Afternoon at its New Park Grocery Store on West Street, Harrogate.

With the cost of living crisis still biting hard, the aim is to try to help even more people.

Michelle Hayes said: "We are inviting people who are either interested in using the groceries themselves or people who support people who might benefit from using our groceries to come along and have a chat with our team and see what one of our groceries can offer."

Resurrected Bites’ ethos is to work with local businesses and suppliers to divert good quality food from landfill.

The volunteer group converts it into meals in its cafes and provides it to struggling families through its community groceries scheme.

Established in 2018, it began life as a ‘pay-as-you-feel’ community café.

By March 2020, it was running three weekly cafés across the Harrogate district.

Since Autumn 2021, it has run “Give As You Can” cafes and shops at Gracious Street Methodist Church in Knaresborough on a Friday and at West Park United Reformed Church in Harrogate on a Wednesday.

They are open to everyone experiencing food poverty to pop in for a delicious meal and make a donation of they feel the food is worth.

But they also provide opportunities for people to support Resurrected Bites’ work and socialise at the same time.