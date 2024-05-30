Harrogate volunteers' urgent plea for support as food poverty work feels strain of the cost of living crisis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vital lifeline run by brilliant volunteers to serve hundreds of Harrogate people struggling for food says it is facing a “worrying situation”.

Established in 2018 by its founder Michelle Hayes to reduce food poverty and food waste through a series of grocery stores and cafes, Resurrected Bites makes a huge difference to people’s lives despite being run on a shoestring.

Each month its collection point at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate processes around seven metric tonnes of food for use in its community “Give As You Can” cafes and community groceries using good quality food surplus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, 8,000 covers were served at its cafes with community groceries sourced from a wide range of shops and businesses.

Harrogate food poverty group Resurrected Bites receives a cheque from Laura Dudley of Painting Pots Knaresborough. Also pictured is Café volunteer Val Hills, fomer president of Harrogate and District Soroptimists. (Picture contributed)

But the affects of the cost of living crisis is having its own impact on Resurrected Bites, financially, and the organisation faces a deficit of around £10,000 every month which it has to meet.

Michelle Hayes, CEO of Resurrected Bites said: “We couldn’t keep operating without the support of our community.

"We are so grateful to all of the people who are working hard to support our work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We recently received a cheque for a whopping £1,640 from Laura Dudley of Painting Pots Knaresborough who had organised The Great Knaresborough Bunny Hunt to support three local charities.

"But our financial situation remains worrying.

"We need people’s help to keep Resurrected Bites running.”

The volunteers of this hard-working community group are now launching a series of fundraising events to secure its future.

On Saturday, June 8 at 7.30pm, the Eurythmia Ensemble will be performing in the beautiful setting of St Mark’s Church on Leeds Road in a concert organised by Harrogate and District Soroptimists who support Resurrected Bites regularly.

Café volunteer Val Hills is former President of the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available from: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/57548?

On Sunday, June 23 from 10am to 6pm, Jade Archer, one of the Resurrected Bites volunteers, is running a family fun day at Harrogate Rugby club with lots of fun events for all of the family.

The fundraising day is being sponsored by Verity Frearson.