Harrogate volunteers' delight at £6,000 award for the community library they run so well

A much-cherished Harrogate library is to sees an expansion and refurbishment of its facilities after winning a £6,000 grant.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 11:14 BST

Hard-working Harrogate volunteers who run their community library are delighted by the award from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The cash injection will mean they will be able to transform the children’s area in the library into a bigger, better and more vibrant family space.

Located at 68A High Street, Starbeck Library became a community library in 2017 with the support of North Yorkshire Council after a series of cuts to local authorities by the coalition government under Prime Minister David Cameron.

Figures by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (Cipfa) published in 2015 showed library funding in Britain had been cut by more than £180m since 2010, a decrease of 16%.

The National Lottery Community Fund is responsible for distributing funds from the National Lottery for "good causes".

