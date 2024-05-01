Harrogate voice of the past gives his blessing to Lib Dem candidate aiming to beat Andrew Jones

One of Harrogate’s most popular former MPs has given his backing to the current Lib Dem hopeful bidding to be the town’s next Member of Parliament.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st May 2024, 10:44 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 10:51 BST
Phil Willis was Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough from 1997 - when he famously beat Norman Lamont, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer - until retiring at the 2010 General Election.

Created a life peer in 2010, Baron Willis of Knaresborough has rarely intervened in the town's politics since then.

Lib Dem leader of Harrogate Borough Council from 1990 to 1999 in the years before he became the town’s MP, he last spoke out on local issues in 2020 when he expressed his concern over financial troubles at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Phil Willis was Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough from 1997 - when he famously beat Norman Lamont, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer - until retiring at the 2010 General Election. (Picture Simon Hulme)Phil Willis was Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough from 1997 - when he famously beat Norman Lamont, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer - until retiring at the 2010 General Election. (Picture Simon Hulme)
But, with the General Election expected in a matter of months, Lord Willis is throwing his reputation behind the Lib Dems to retake the constituency.

He said he expected a close fight in Harrogate and Knaresborough but said Tom Gordon, Lib Dem parliamentary spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, possessed all the right attributes to beat sitting Tory MP Andrew Jones.

"Tom Gordon will be a voice for this area’s towns in Westminster, not a voice of Westminster in this area’s towns in Westminster,” said Lord Willis.

"He will be a local champion who can deliver for our community.

"It’s going to be close between Tom and the Conservative candidate, so every vote will count.”

Mr Gordon, who has previously stood twice for Parliament, led the Liberal Democrats on Wakefield Council and supported Judith Rogerson’s failed campaign to unseat Mr Jones at the last election in 2019, said he was honoured to have the support of such a popular and respected figure in Harrogate.

"It’s extremely exciting to work with Phil and have his backing,” said Lib Dem candidate Mr Gordon.

"I have an enormous respect for the tremendous way he engages with the community.

"It would be the honour of my lifetime if I were to follow in his footsteps.”

Conservative MP Andrew Jones holds a 9,675 majority in Harrogate and Knaresborough after winning four elections in a row since 2010.

