Harrogate Vinyl Sessions is to host tribute to 'genius' of Brian Wilson and legendary Pet Sounds

A long-running music night in Harrogate which has raised thousands of pounds for Harrogate Hospital is to pay tribute to Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys in its next event.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a successful run of sell-out events showcasing the likes of Nick Drake, Syd Barrett, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Chris Simpson’s Magna Carta, September’s Vinyl Sessions will present The Beach Boys and Pet Sounds.

Considered by some as the greatest rock album of all time, its poised beauty and musical sophistication have only seem to grow since the death of its creative genius Brian Wilson in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate on Wednesday, September 10 at 7.30pm, the host will be Colin Paine, who founded Vinyl Sessions in 2018.

September’s Vinyl Sessions event in Harrogate will focus on Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys. (Picture contributed)

The introduction by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers will look at the history of Pet Sounds which includes wonderful hit singles such as Wouldn't It Be Nice and Sloop John B.

Released in May 1966 and initially promoted as "the most progressive pop album ever", Pet Sounds features ambitious production, sophisticated harmonic structures, and poignant, coming of age, lyrical themes.

It is still widely regarded as among the greatest and most influential albums in music history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audio menu has thrown down a real challenge for Colin Paine as the halcyon days of Hi-Fi were still some years in the future in 1966, stereo was in its infancy and the Japanese invasion of the audio market was only just beginning.

Back in the mids-1960s the vast majority of people listened on a standalone Dansette-style record player or a radiogram.

For the Pet Sounds Vinyl Sessions event, organisers will be bringing a 1966 Garrard LAB 80 Turntable and a 1965 Sony 1120 amplifier; the first 100w all silicon amplifier from Japan.

As always, every penny will go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity for its Special Care Baby Unit project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seats are strictly limited and it is advisable to book tickets in advance via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-the-beach-boys-pet-sounds-tickets-1563967451749

It is possible to pay on the door but please drop the organisers an email at [email protected] to reserve a place.