Harrogate village's 'unsung heroes' celebrate 61 years of marriage by supporting local charity

Supporting Harrogate-based charity - Janet and John Mitchell from Birstwith who are celebrating 61 years of married life.

Janet and John Mitchell from Birstwith, who have received a message of congratulations from King Charles and Queen Camilla, have set themselves a target of raising £600 for Carers’ Resource which supports unpaid carers and vulnerable people.

After a year’s delay due to the pandemic, the couple, who met at Nottingham University in 1959 will finally able to meet up with family from across the UK this weekend to mark the occasion.

Known to many locals from years of involvement in community life in Nidderdale, they moved to Birstwith after physics teacher John was offered a job at Harrogate Grammar School in 1964.

John retired as head of science and technology 30 years later, and he and Janet, now in their 80s, remember the moment they came to Birstwith as newlyweds.

John said, “When we first arrived in the village, we stood in the field where our bungalow was going to be built looking over the Harrogate to Pateley railway line at the view beyond; we thought we’d arrived in paradise.

“Birstwith life has kept us out of mischief,” he added.

The couple have been very busy during their life together in the village.

Janet is a former chair of governors at Birstwith School, was the secretary of Birstwith Church for many years and, until recently, a member of the village bell-ringing team.

John, a former chair of Birstwith Show Committee and parish councillor, is also one of the longest-serving players in the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra.

Janet and John’s daughters, Julia Sharpley and Stephanie Waite, paid tribute to their parents.

“Mum and dad are typical of the generation of adults in their 80s around here, who have been the quiet unsung heroes of our lives, working hard for others in the background of community life.

"We all know someone like mum, dad and their friends, a number of whom have been really impacted by the pandemic.

"We feel very fortunate that we can now celebrate their long and happy marriage and say thank you for everything they have done.”

Carers’ Resource paid tribute to Janet and John’s decision to use their important milestone to raise funds for the charity.

Carol Lancaster, project worker at Carers Resource, who also grew up in Birstwith, said, “I have known Janet and John nearly all my life and I was touched to hear about their idea to support us to celebrate their diamond anniversary.

"As a charity, every donation counts towards us helping the many carers of all ages in our communities who are looking after their loved ones at home.”

If you would like to help Janet and John celebrate, Carers’ Resource have set up a page on JustGiving called Janet and John’s Fundraiser for Carers’ Resource or you can follow this link:

Carers’ Resource is an independent, award-winning charity based at Grove Park Terrace, Harrogate which is open to everyone and offers emotional and practical help to enable unpaid carers to cope.

A carer is anyone who looks after – unpaid – a family member, friend or neighbour who, due to disability, physical or mental health condition, illness, frailty, or addiction, cannot cope without their support.

