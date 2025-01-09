Harrogate villages celebrate their heritage in the wintry sun in annual battle between pubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of the Harrogate area’s most celebrated annual events has resulted in victory for the reigning champions.

Hampsthwaite have retained the title of tug of war champions in the traditional New Year’s Day competition against neighbouring village, Birstwith.

The eight-a-side men and women’s teams were supported by a large crowd as they fought it out in two close matches in the wintry sun on Hampsthwaite’s muddy cricket field.

Hampsthwaite villagers have celebrated the start of a new year with a tug of war since the mid 1980s.

The competition was originally held against the ‘Yanks’, US staff from RAF Menwith Hill.

However, when the RAF base could no longer supply a team, the Station Hotel in Birstwith stepped in to provide a team of challengers.

Hampsthwaite’s village pub, the Joiner’s Arms, has always been central to organising the event.

The current publicans, Rebecca and Tony Cranage, were only too happy to continue the tradition when they bought the pub six years ago.

“Every year we do a tug of war at one o’clock on New Year’s Day,” said Rebecca Cranage.

“It’s now at the cricket field, whereas it used to be across the river, but because of health and safety it had to be moved.”

The competition was only held between two men’s teams until 2020 when the decision was made to introduce a women’s match.

The Hampsthwaite women’s team have claimed the title every year since, while Hampsthwaite men have also remained victorious in recent years.

Despite the competition being taken seriously by all involved, Mrs. Cranage said: “It’s really mostly a lot of fun.

“Everyone comes back to the pub after the tug of war.

"The Birstwith team also come back and we serve pie and peas and drinks.

"We also do a New Year's Day raffle, which is always massive.

"We have over 100 prizes, and all the proceeds go to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.”

The amount made for Yorkshire Air Ambulance this year is yet to be finalised but it is hoped that it has exceeded the £900 made for the charity in 2024.