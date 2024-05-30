Harrogate village's arts festival surprised by new evidence showing its location was once a Roman capital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An acclaimed arts festival near Harrogate is highlighting its incredible Roman heritage unearthed recently in archaeological digs.

The annual Northern Aldborough Festival has prided itself since 1994 on bringing exceptional music from world class performers and the wider arts scene to the beautiful but sleepy village of Aldborough, which lies just half an hour’s drive from Harrogate.

It’s long been known the North Yorkshire village had Roman roots but it’s now becoming clear that this lovely hamlet was once the bustling administrative capital of the largest Roman tribe, the Brigantes.

Dr Rose Ferraby, co-director of Aldborough Roman Town Project and a Research Associate at the University of Cambridge, has spent the last decade on archaeological excavations in the village.

How the Aldborough area may have looked circa 2,000 years ago - Dunesforde Vineyard commissioned a 27-foot mural in 2021 depicting how Roman Aldborough may have looked, featuring a vineyard and an amphitheatre. (Picture contributed)

Dr Ferraby’s work, alongside that of Martin Millett, an Emeritus Laurence Professor of Classical Archaeology at the University of Cambridge, has discovered new evidence in an excavation completed last September. It shows massive evidence of industry, including ironworks.

“It’s long been known Aldborough was the civilian capital of this area," she said, “but this new evidence proves that what is now a peaceful, rural idyll was once a significant administrative and industrial centre.

"The Romans were processing lead and supplying the military on Hadrian’s Wall.”

She adds: “As such, it was packed with buildings, people coming and going, farming, and trading, along the river Ure, which was a significant auxiliary route for trade.“Aldborough was very well

connected.”

The busy industry of Aldborough came with a rich social and cultural life, including wine and music.

This year’s Northern Aldborough Festival, which runs from June 13-22, will include free guided walks by Dr Ferraby around the village’s rich history offers a fascinating backdrop.

And the history of the area’s ancient links to wine are being celebrated by the local vineyard.

Dunesforde Vineyard commissioned a 27-foot mural in 2021 depicting how Roman Aldborough may have looked, featuring the vineyard, a tiger fighting a gladiator, and an amphitheatre.

It also bases its award-winning wine on its Roman provenance.

Taking part in this year’s festival is wine expert Oz Clarke, who said: “Wine continues to be a timeless elixir connecting us to history, music, and culture.”