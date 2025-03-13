Harrogate village theatre group's fight for survival as financial challenges mount for the arts

A tiny but award-winning Harrogate village theatre company is fighting for its financial life by launching a series of vital fundraisers.

Renowned for touring village halls and rural locations usually overlooked by most theatre companies – the inventive Badapple Theatre was first launched in 1998 by Kate Bramley, an established comedy writer from Harrogate who is the group’s artistic director.

Now based in the village of Green Hammerton, the independent, multi-talented, hands-on arts group is facing a mountain to climb in its budget after three recent disappointing funding decisions from Arts Council England.

Badapple Theatre's Kate Bramley said: "We have tried everything to keep afloat but we are not regularly funded by Arts Council England and mostly rely on ticket sales to keep Badapple going.

"But it is not enough to cover increased demand this winter.”

“This a precarious time for the company."

The first of three major fundraising events under the Badapple Bandwagon banner will feature award-winning songwriter and BBC Radio 4 presenter Jez Lowe .

Taking place at Green Hammerton Village Hall on Saturday, March 29, the toe-tapping folk music show will see the popular singer accompanied by Badapple Theatre's Kate Bramley, herself.

Jez Lowe is not only one of the UK’s busiest live folk performers, his songs are among the most widely sung by other performers such as Fairport Convention, The Dubliners and The Unthanks.

Badapple Theatre Company is one of the UK’s busiest rural touring theatre companies.

The goal for this vibrant and prolific touring company is still the same now as it was then – to take original, entertaining theatre to village and community halls in rural areas where shows do not usually go.

Following the Badapple Bandwagon event this month, there will be two more fundraising events, both of which will feature Badapple’s Youth Theatre.

There will be a Meet The Puppets and Storytelling day for young people in May and a Play-In-A-Week performance in August.

To buy tickets for the Jez Lowe concert, telephone 01423 331304 or buy online at: www.badappletheatre.co.uk

Badapple Theatre has also launched a Crowdfunder campaign.