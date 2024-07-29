Harrogate village pupils hailed for supporting charity which helps children with cancer
The youngsters at All Saints CE Primary School in Kirkby Overblow joined forces with staff and parents and entered the famous Knaresborough Bed Race last month for a cause close to their hearts.
They were delighted to be able to raise £2,800 and this month they were thrilled to be able to celebrate this at a special assembly with the charity Candlelighters and Sam, a former All Saints pupil who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.
The team were so proud to receive highly commended for their bed decoration which is only given to five out of the 90 race beds.
They also achieved a great time in the race, coming 59th out of 90.
The funds raised will go towards enabling much needed Center Parc breaks for three families supported by the charity.