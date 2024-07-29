Harrogate village pupils hailed for supporting charity which helps children with cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a Harrogate village school have been praised for their brilliant fundraising efforts for charity.

The youngsters at All Saints CE Primary School in Kirkby Overblow joined forces with staff and parents and entered the famous Knaresborough Bed Race last month for a cause close to their hearts.

They were delighted to be able to raise £2,800 and this month they were thrilled to be able to celebrate this at a special assembly with the charity Candlelighters and Sam, a former All Saints pupil who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team were so proud to receive highly commended for their bed decoration which is only given to five out of the 90 race beds.

They also achieved a great time in the race, coming 59th out of 90.