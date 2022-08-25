Harrogate travellers camp update: Council starts proceedings for eviction from the Stray
Harrogate Borough Council has launched an effort today to evict a travellers camp on the Stray.
After concern was raised over the impact on the parkland near Stray Rein, the coumcil told the Harrogate Advertiser it was "aware of the travellers and we are commencing legal proceedings."
The question of illegal camps in Harrogate has become a bit of an annual occurrence, one which usually comes to the same end - attention from the police and action by Harrogate Borough Council to move the travellers on.
Earlier this summer saw the arrival of a travellers camp at Oatlands Park in Harrogate.
As tends to happen in such cases, Harrogate Borough Council reacted by instigating proceedings to evict the travellers.
Most Popular
-
1
Harrogate drivers set to face 10 weeks of roadworks from next week
-
2
Cocaine dealer jailed after he 'peddled misery' across Harrogate
-
3
These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court
-
4
Travellers camp spotted on Stray grass land in Harrogate town centre
-
5
Police arrest shoplifters who attempted to steal £3,500 worth of alcohol in Harrogate
Last August saw staff at a top Harrogate school speaking of their frustration after finding they were limited to act on removing travellers who set up camp on their sports field.