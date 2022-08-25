Harrogate travellers camp update: Council starts proceedings for eviction from the Stray

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eviction proceedings - The travellers camp on the Stray in Harrogate today.

After concern was raised over the impact on the parkland near Stray Rein, the coumcil told the Harrogate Advertiser it was "aware of the travellers and we are commencing legal proceedings."

The question of illegal camps in Harrogate has become a bit of an annual occurrence, one which usually comes to the same end - attention from the police and action by Harrogate Borough Council to move the travellers on.

Earlier this summer saw the arrival of a travellers camp at Oatlands Park in Harrogate.

As tends to happen in such cases, Harrogate Borough Council reacted by instigating proceedings to evict the travellers.

