News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Harrogate travellers camp update: Council starts proceedings for eviction from the Stray

Harrogate Borough Council has launched an effort today to evict a travellers camp on the Stray.

By Graham Chalmers
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 12:46 pm
Eviction proceedings - The travellers camp on the Stray in Harrogate today.
Eviction proceedings - The travellers camp on the Stray in Harrogate today.

After concern was raised over the impact on the parkland near Stray Rein, the coumcil told the Harrogate Advertiser it was "aware of the travellers and we are commencing legal proceedings."

The question of illegal camps in Harrogate has become a bit of an annual occurrence, one which usually comes to the same end - attention from the police and action by Harrogate Borough Council to move the travellers on.

Earlier this summer saw the arrival of a travellers camp at Oatlands Park in Harrogate.

As tends to happen in such cases, Harrogate Borough Council reacted by instigating proceedings to evict the travellers.

Most Popular

Last August saw staff at a top Harrogate school speaking of their frustration after finding they were limited to act on removing travellers who set up camp on their sports field.

Harrogate