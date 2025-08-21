Harrogate traders' prospects turn on success of the Big Wheel in town centre

The Big Wheel is towering over Harrogate as the town seeks to capitalise on the summer visitor economy.

Running daily from 11am to 7pm, the giant revolving attraction on Cambridge Crescent has become a focal point in the town centre skyline.

The wheel has been co-ordinated by North Yorkshire Council and will be in place until Sunday, September 7.

It’s all part of the town’s efforts to increase its “offer” for shoppers and tourists which has also seen a series of efforts by Harrogate Business Improvement District to make the town centre come alive and support businesses in the high street street sector.

Financed and elected by businesses, Harrogate BID is committed to the idea that the future of town and city centres will be mixed use in character.

Its aim is to act as the linchpin to engage with and attract various organisations to ensure the town is a superb place to work, live, shop and visit.

As well as the Big Wheel, Harrogate BID has been involved in recent weeks with a street entertainers campaign in conjunction with MarkMark Productions and the Harrogate Lego Trail with 13 dynamic 'Safari’ displays featuring amazing animals in different locations around the town centre which will run until Tuesday, August 26.

Earlier in the summer, it also launched a floral trail as part of its Floral Summer of Celebration.

Established in January 2019, Harrogate BID achieved a successful ballot result in 2023 to ensure a second term until 2028.