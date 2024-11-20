Harrogate Town's big FA Cup match next week to be broadcast live on BBC TV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate Town have been told their forthcoming big FA Cup clash is to be screened live on BBC television as the club announces tickets have been reduced to just £13 for adults.

Following their recent famous FA Cup win over League One Wrexham, Simon Weaver’s men now face Gainsborough Trinity in Round Two of the Emirates FA Cup on Friday, November 29.

Town will be looking to book their place in Round Three by getting past a team who currently lie fifth from bottom in the PitchingIn Northern Premier League.

EFL League Two side Harrogate Town were not fancied by many heading into their second round FA Cup encounter game earlier in the month against Wrexham who are part-owned by Hollywood superstar actor Ryan Reynolds.

Taking place at The Exercise Stadium at Wetherby Road next week, Harrogate Town face Gainsborough Trinity in Round Two of the Emirates FA Cup. (Picture contributed)

But the men in yellow and black pulled off a memorable giant killing act with a 1-0 victory thanks to a first half header by Jack Muldoon.

Taking place at The Exercise Stadium at Wetherby Road in Harrogate, tickets are now on sale online for their second round FA Cup clash and will remain available up until kick-off or until sold out.

Entry has been reduced to just £13 for adults, with the aim of ensuring the ground is packed out to help the Sulphurites secure a place in the next round.

Now comes the news that Harrogate Town will be back in the national limelight as their encounter with Gainsborough is to be broadcast live on BBC Two, kick-off 7.45pm.

