Harrogate Town soccer camp set to return during February half term holiday

The camp will take place from Monday 13 to Thursday 16 February at St John Fisher Catholic High School from 10am till 3pm.

For £28, the camp is designed to provide boys and girls with high quality coaching through a variety of different activities in a fun and safe environment.

All attendees will receive a Harrogate Town medal for their participation in the camp.

Harrogate Town will be hosting their much-loved soccer camp during the February half term holiday