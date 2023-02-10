News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Town soccer camp set to return during February half term holiday

Harrogate Town will be hosting their much-loved soccer camp during the February half term holiday for boys and girls aged six to 14.

By Lucy Chappell
4 hours ago - 1 min read

The camp will take place from Monday 13 to Thursday 16 February at St John Fisher Catholic High School from 10am till 3pm.

For £28, the camp is designed to provide boys and girls with high quality coaching through a variety of different activities in a fun and safe environment.

All attendees will receive a Harrogate Town medal for their participation in the camp.

For more information and to book a place on the camp, visit https://www.harrogatetownafc.com/the-club/soccer-camps/

