Harrogate Town reveals latest club legends to join prestigious Hall of Fame

Three more legends who gave their all on or off the pitch have been inducted into Harrogate Town’s Hall of Fame.

Launched in May 2022 to celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to the football club since it was formed in 1914, the latest additions to the ranks of Harrogate Town greats range from a key goalscorer to a secretary who transformed the club’s financial fortunes.

Chairman of Harrogate Town AFC Hall of Fame, Bernard Higgins, said: "Each season the Harrogate Town Hall of Fame Committee select three new inductees.

"But it would not be possible without the continuing support of Harrogate Town chairman Irving Weaver, CEO Sarah Barry, Commercial Director Jo Towler and Media Manager Hal Boxall."

"The whole Hall of Fame committee is grateful.”

Hall of Fame: New inductees

Dominic Knowles

The striker’s goals helped Harrogate Town win promotion to the National League in 2017/18, finishing the campaign with 17 goals from 26 games.

In total, Knowles made 111 appearances for Town, scoring 51 goals between 2012/13 and 2015-19.

Charlie Hartley

Club Secretary between 1951-1981, Hartley was a civil servant who became 'Mr Harrogate Town', helping in every way imaginable.

When he arrived in 1951 the club was losing £140 a year. After years of hard work that changed to a profit.

Hartley’s other ambition was to get the Wetherby Road side of the ground terraced and covered, which was also achieved.

Geoff Lund

A record-breaking captain of Harrogate Town for nine seasons, Lund played the 1939/40 season for Harrogate Hotspurs (before being renamed Harrogate Town), continued during the war and then from 1946/47 until his retirement in 1958/59.

He was described as “a pillar of strength and a veritable general on the pitch.”

Harrogate Town Hall of Fame committee meets monthly and include representatives from the Independent Supporters Club, the Football Club’s Community Foundation, the club Historian, long term supporters and staff at the club.

You can see the Hall of Fame at Cedar Court Hotel, The EnviroVent Supporters Bar, The Hospitality Suite, the Marquee/Supporters Bar and The Club Shop in Commercial Street.

Harrogate Town Hall of Fame Committee members include Hamilton Mattock, Phil Harrison, Maggie Pattison, Kat Swin, Philip Carlyle, John Harrison and Tom Overton.