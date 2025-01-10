Harrogate Town ready for FA Cup wonder tie with Leeds Utd despite Arctic weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It may be one of the ‘hottest’ ties of the third round of the FA Cup but Harrogate Town can expect sub-zero conditions when they walk on the pitch to face Leeds Utd.

Saturday’s match will see at least ten coaches of supporters leaving Harrogate for Elland as part of a whopping total of 4,000 travelling fans hoping to see ‘The Sulphurites’ pull off a giant-killing act like no other amid Arctic temperatures.

Not only are ‘The Mighty Whites’ two divisions higher than Harrogate Town, with the history and fan base to match, but manager Daniel Farke's side are unbeaten in eight matches - winning five - moving to the top of the Championship, despite dropping two points late on at Hull City last weekend.

Simon Weaver’s men, who proved you under-estimate Harrogate Town at your peril when they knocked out Wrexham in round one, have seen their preparations partially disrupted by this week’s weather.

With Harrogate Town near the bottom of League Two, despite last weekend’s 2-0 win over Barrow, supporters will be making the short journey to Leeds more in hope than expectation.

No matter the result, Town’s impressive progress through the FC Cup guarantees the club a welcome financial boost for a squad hit by injuries in recent weeks, Harrogate’s influential skipper Josh Falkingham being the latest casualty.

The third round tie has also garnered a huge amount of positive PR for Harrogate Town in the national media.

The club was heavily featured on BBC Breakfast Show on TV on Friday morning after sports presenter Mike Bushell visited the town.

And The Guardian's football correspondent Will Unwin turned up in Harrogate when he was offered he chance to train with the League Two side in the build-up to Harrogate Town's Elland Road trip.

Fans unable to get their hands on a ticket for the Elland Road clash can watch it live on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

The cup tie will also be broadcast live on radio on BBC 5 Live Sport.

The match kicks off at 5.45pm on Saturday, January 11.