Harrogate Town launches Half Season Tickets to reward fans loyalty with entry at reduced prices
Fresh from a 3-0 victory over top ten club Mansfield Town, Harrogate Town are launching Half Season Tickets to enable fans to enjoy the fruits of their loyalty in an exciting list of fixtures in the second half of the season.
The fan-friendly initiative will allow supporters to attend Town's final 11 SkyBet League Two fixtures of the 2022/23 season at a reduced price.
A Half Season Ticket will see adults attend Town home matches from £15.18 per game, concessions from £12.45 per game, U-18s from £7.81 per game and U-12s from just £5.63 per game.
Harrogate Town's Half Season Ticket offer starts with a crucial encounter with Colchester on Saturday, January 7, plus important EFL meetings with Gillingham and Rochdale on the final day of the season.
Half Season Ticket Holders will also guarantee their place at matches with Crewe, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers at The EnviroVent Stadium.
Full list of Harrogate Town fixtures in 2023 included in the Half Season Tickets offer
Colchester United: Saturday, January 7
Stevenage: Saturday, January 14
Sutton United: Saturday, January 28
Stockport County: Saturday, February 11
Crewe Alexandra: Saturday, February 18
Gillingham: Saturday, March 4
Barrow: Saturday, March 18
AFC Wimbledon: Friday, April 7
Doncaster Rovers: Saturday, April 15
Walsall: Tuesday, April 18
Rochdale: Saturday, May 6
Half Season Tickets: Prices
Adult Seating: £189
Adult Standing: £167
Concession Seating: £154
Concession Standing: £137
Under 18: Seating: £100
Under 18: Standing: £86
Under 12: Seating: £76
Under 12: Standing: £62
Please note: Half Season Tickets are available online until December 30 and in person at Harrogate Town's Official Club Store on Commercial Street until January 6, 2023.Supporters will have the option to pay in multiple instalments using Klarna (£80 minimum).
Half Season Ticket holders will also receive priority access to any high-profile league and cup games, including Doncaster Rovers, plus other perks available to Season Ticket Holders.
The last month has seen a revival on the pitch by Harrogate Town.
The 3-0 victory over Mansfield followed a 3-3 draw at Carlisle and a 1-0 triumph at Bradford City in the FA Cup.