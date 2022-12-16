Harrogate Town Independent Supporters Club praised for supporting local charity with fundraising

Christmas Party success - Harrogate Town Independent Supporters Club have been praised for supporting a local charity.

The group's Christmas Party held last weekend at the Londesbrough Club raised £409 for Mind,

Mike Gibbs, vice chair Mind in Harrogate District said: We at MiHD are greatly appreciative of these funds particularly in times where many people are suffering from cost of living issues.

"By specifying the funds go to Harrogate, every penny raised by Harrogate Town Independent Supporters Club will go towards local people in the region who suffer from mental health issues.”

The proceeds were raised by holding a raffle using prizes donated by the Independent supporters club, supporters, local businesses and Harrogate Town AFC.

Two Harrogate Town players - defender Will Smith and midfielder George Horbury - turned up to lend their support to the charity effort.

As a result, Harrogate Town Independent Supporters Club has now raised a total of £1,409 for the year.

The independent supporters club committee are now arranging for further fundraising activities in aid of MiHD.

Mike Gibbs said Mind in Harrogate was “alive and kicking” thanks to the generosity of the people in the Harrogate district.

Last year the national MIND presented their “Sustainability Award” to Mind in Harrogate District.

Harrogate Town Independent Supporters Club says its mission is “to support Harrogate Town AFC by being a democratic and representative voice of club supporters that strengthens the bonds between the club, the fans and the communities it serves.”

