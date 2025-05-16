Harrogate Town FC wins top award after making national top 20 list for being family friendly

Harrogate Town football club has received a top award for its family-friendly approach after being rated in the top 20 of the entire EFL for match day experiences.

It’s the first time Harrogate Town has won the Family Excellence Gold Award for the 2024/25 season for delivering unforgettable matchday experience for families.

The club, which only went professional less than a decade ago, was placed third highest out of all 24 League Two clubs and 13th overall in the entire 72-team English Football League.

Based at The Exercise Stadium on Wetherby Road, the EFL’s Family Excellence Scheme assesses the matchday experience clubs provide for families.

Top award for Harrogate Town

Throughout the season, clubs receive two visits from family assessors who evaluate the matchday experience for families from purchasing tickets right through to the moment they leave the stadium.

The family assessors consider the quality of matchday activations and experience, stadium accessibility and facilities, retail and refreshments, and how the club communicates with families.

After winning a Silver award last season, Harrogate Town’s CEO Sarah Barry paid tribute to the “wonderful team of dedicated passionate individuals throughout the football club” who had delivered the Gold award.

“We are absolutely elated to have achieved the Gold Award within the EFL Family Excellence Scheme,” said Sarah.

"Growing attendances and improving the overall match day experience for all ages have been our primary objective for the last three years and we have worked incredibly hard, using the scheme as a framework, to help us deliver the best possible experience for our supporters.”

Fan Engagement Manager Hamilton Mattock said: “We are incredibly proud of this award that is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of everyone involved.

“Creating an outstanding matchday experience for families has been at the heart of what we do, and it's essential as we look to grow and strengthen our fan base.

“The recognition from the EFL shows that we’re heading in the right direction.

"We’ve already seen a significant increase in family attendance at our games and we will continue to evaluate, improve, and build on this momentum.”