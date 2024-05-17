Harrogate Town FC reveals design of new home shirt for next season as supporters get chance to buy new strip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate Town FC has revealed its new home shirt for next season.

Football's summer break may have scarcely even begun but the Wetherby Road men are already planning for the new season with a sense of purpose after breaking their record for most points and most wins in a Football League campaign in the 2023/24 campaign.

But they will begin next season in the EFL not only with renewed confidence but also in a new kit which is available for supporters to pre-order now.

It’s a case of ‘back to the future’ for Harrogate Town's newly unveiled 2024/25 home shirt.

The new design of the Harrogate Town FC football shirt sees the return of a central vertical stipe, as worn in the club's National League North promotion season. (Picture contributed)

The fresh design sees the return of a central vertical stipe, as worn in the club's National League North promotion season.

Manufactured by New Balance, the new 2024/25 home shirt will also see the EnviroVent brand displayed on the front for the first time in honour of the Harrogate Town sponsor.

Manager Simon Weaver's men may have fallen narrowly short in their bid to break into the League Two play-offs, but, in finishing an impressive 13th in the league table with a total of 63 points, the past season has been one of big positives and immense strides that augur well for Harrogate Town going forward.

To pre-order Harrogate Town’s 2024/25 home shirt, visit:

The new strip will also be available at the Harrogate Town shop located on Commercial Street in Harrogate.

Opening Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday noon-4.30pm and Saturday 11am-3pm.