Harrogate Town Council elections: Reform UK announce 18 candidates for elections in May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reform UK have said they will be contesting 18 seats in the forthcoming Harrogate Town elections.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Swales, Reform UK Harrogate and Knaresborough Branch Chairman, said every candidate had passed a rigorous approval process to check their suitability to stand for public office and would be focusing on local issues.

"We have set a very high standard for our prospective councillors and I’m pleased that we’ve got a first class set of candidates standing across the town,” said Mr Swales who came third in last year’s General Election in Harrogate and Knaresborough receiving a vote share of 10.9%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our candidates are local people who know the issues our town faces and will bring a wealth of practical experience and common sense to bear on the challenges ahead.”

Reform UK have said they will be contesting 18 seats in the forthcoming Harrogate Town elections. (Picture contributed)

Reform UK carried out a survey of residents earlier in the year and identified some key issues to be addressed by the new town council.

These include protecting the green belt from overdevelopment, reclaiming the town’s assets for the benefit of all residents, enhancing the appeal of the town centre by supporting developments that gain both business and residents support as well as considering all road users’ needs in town planning.

Jonathan Swales said: “It’s a simple choice facing the voters of Harrogate, do you think the people who got us into this situation are the ones to sort it out, or do you think fresh eyes and new ideas are needed.”

Reform UK candidates for Harrogate Town Council

Bilton Grange – John Lawrence

Bilton Woodfield – David Goodall

Central – Helen Swales

Coppice Valley - Chris Gelber

Duchy – Tracey De Wet

Fairfax – Bob Frendt

Harlow – Dan Lupton

High Harrogate – Peter De Wet

Kingsley – Ian Hardcastle

New Park – Kevin Parker

Oatlands – David Hartley

Old Bilton - Sheila Brown

Pannal – Jonathan Swales

Saltergate – Jacqueline Green

St Georges – Christine Ford

Starbeck – Tony Brown

Stray – Jack Smithson

Valley Gardens - Paul Hartness

Nationally, opinion polls since last year have shown Reform UK rising to second place.

More information on the Harrogate candidates at: https://reform-harrogate.co.uk/home-2/