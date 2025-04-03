Harrogate Town Council elections: Reform UK announce 18 candidates for elections in May
Jonathan Swales, Reform UK Harrogate and Knaresborough Branch Chairman, said every candidate had passed a rigorous approval process to check their suitability to stand for public office and would be focusing on local issues.
"We have set a very high standard for our prospective councillors and I’m pleased that we’ve got a first class set of candidates standing across the town,” said Mr Swales who came third in last year’s General Election in Harrogate and Knaresborough receiving a vote share of 10.9%.
“Our candidates are local people who know the issues our town faces and will bring a wealth of practical experience and common sense to bear on the challenges ahead.”
Reform UK carried out a survey of residents earlier in the year and identified some key issues to be addressed by the new town council.
These include protecting the green belt from overdevelopment, reclaiming the town’s assets for the benefit of all residents, enhancing the appeal of the town centre by supporting developments that gain both business and residents support as well as considering all road users’ needs in town planning.
Jonathan Swales said: “It’s a simple choice facing the voters of Harrogate, do you think the people who got us into this situation are the ones to sort it out, or do you think fresh eyes and new ideas are needed.”
Reform UK candidates for Harrogate Town Council
Bilton Grange – John Lawrence
Bilton Woodfield – David Goodall
Central – Helen Swales
Coppice Valley - Chris Gelber
Duchy – Tracey De Wet
Fairfax – Bob Frendt
Harlow – Dan Lupton
High Harrogate – Peter De Wet
Kingsley – Ian Hardcastle
New Park – Kevin Parker
Oatlands – David Hartley
Old Bilton - Sheila Brown
Pannal – Jonathan Swales
Saltergate – Jacqueline Green
St Georges – Christine Ford
Starbeck – Tony Brown
Stray – Jack Smithson
Valley Gardens - Paul Hartness
Nationally, opinion polls since last year have shown Reform UK rising to second place.
More information on the Harrogate candidates at: https://reform-harrogate.co.uk/home-2/