Harrogate town centre store is still trading despite financial problems at national level
Located at 27 Cambridge Street, the Harrogate branch of Bodycare is not among the initial 32 stores across the UK set to close as the well-known high street brand sheds at least 450 jobs.
The bargain priced health and beauty retailer has so far escaped the worst of the long-standing northern business’s financial problems with losses deepening despite a temporary £7 million debt facility.
It’s not the first time this year that there has been potential upheaval at Harrogate’s Bodycare store.
In May of this year, the 6,863 sq ft of property on Cambridge Street, which houses both Bodycare and Pandora, was put up for online auction via Acuitus auction house at a guide price of £2.1m for new 10-year leases on freehold terms.
But the lot was withdrawn from the auction.
The owners of Bodycare, which was first launched in Lancashire in 1970, said the majority of its stores would continue to trade normally while it explored "options" including looking for a new national buyer.
The company's administrators said retailers were facing "challenging times" with rising costs and fierce competition for consumer spending combined with rising rents for bricks-and-mortar businesses.
Prior to its financial predicament, the firm had 147 shops with approximately 1,500 employees.
Bodycare will shut stores in places including Croydon, Edinburgh, Hemel Hempstead, Scunthorpe and Wrexham.
In tough times for the value sector of the retail trade, Poundland recently narrowly avoided collapsing into administration after its turnaround plan was approved at the 11th hour.
Full list of Bodycare stores closing
Beverley, Yorkshire
Cameron Toll, Scotland
Cannock, Staffordshire
Clydebank, Scotland
Cramlington, Northumberland
Croydon, London
Darwen, Lancashire
Dumfries, Scotland
Edinburgh, Scotland
Erdington, West Midlands
Falkirk, Scotland
Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire
Kirkcaldy, Scotland
Loughborough, Leicestershire
Lytham St Annes, Lancashire
Macclesfield, Cheshire
Maidstone, Kent
Morecambe, Lancashire
Newport, Wales
Northfield, West Midlands
Paisley, Scotland
Parkhead, Scotland
Perth, Scotland
Port Talbot, Wales
Rhyl, Wales
Royton, Greater Manchester
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
Stourbridge, West Midlands
Tamworth, Staffordshire
West Bromwich, West Midlands
Wood Green, London
Wrexham, Wales