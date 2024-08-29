Harrogate to throw open its heritage doors for free as part of the Heritage Open Days festival in England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The largest community-led festival of history and culture in England is just a fortnight away and the Harrogate area is gearing up to play its part with a total of 28 events.

Running from Friday, September 6 to Sunday, September 15, Heritage Open Days is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the support of the National Trust and the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Every year since 1994, thousands of volunteers and supporters have organised events that allow us to discover hidden places and try out new experiences.

Supported by Harrogate Civic Society, Heritage Open Days in the Harrogate area is a community event bringing residents and visitors together to share the glory of the area.

Highlight of Harrogate Heritage Open Days - How Stean Gorge at Lofthouse near Harrogate, is to offer an action-packed family day out. (Picture James Hardisty

Andrew Brown, Chair of Harrogate Civic Society, said: “For many years we have been pleased to support and promote Heritage Open Days.

"This year's programme is particularly impressive.

"Although many of us have some idea of the town's historic development, the Open Days are an opportunity for all of us to explore and discover new places.

"This in turn means that we can discover unknown elements of our intriguing heritage.

Highlight of Harrogate Heritage Open Days - A guided walk round Harrogate's beautiful Valley Gardens. (Picture Gerard Binks)

"None of this would be possible without the willingness of event hosts and the exhaustive work of the organisers."

The distinctive HODs pink bunting will be prominent during the ten days of free tours, talks and events, mostly with experts on hand, often at locations not normally open to the public.

Enjoy the amazing view from the top of Harlow Tower, back on ground level they also have Foucault’s Pendulum on view.

Visit exhibitions at Harrogate Library, the Odeon Cinema, Old Magnesia Well Pump Room and New Park Heritage Centre show how buildings and communities have evolved within the town.

Highlight of Harrogate Heritage Open Days - Ripley Castle owner Sir Thomas Ingilby will present All in a Knight's Work - Anecdotes of Castle Life at All Saints Church in Ripley. (Picture contributed)

The introduction of walks in recent years proved so popular that many have been brought back this year.

HODs walks include:

Grove Road Cemetery

Heritage Plaques

Valley Gardens

New Park Heritage Walk

Ripley Historic Village Walkabout

Valley Drive, Harrogate

Harrogate Contrasts

Harrogate’s Royal Walk

Pannal Heritage Walk

All walks are bookable via: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/

In addition, Bilton Historical Society has organised a presentation on Bilton’s Past covering 1100 years from Jorvik to Covid.

Meanwhile, Sir Thomas Ingilby will present All in a Knight's Work - Anecdotes of Castle Life at All Saints Church in Ripley.

The Hidden Harrogate strand of HODs will see offer areas within buildings that are normally not open to the public will be bearing the pink Heritage Open Days banners.

The Masonic Hall is offering guided tours which will include the Temple laid out for a ceremony.

Pateley Bridge Playhouse has ‘turn up’ back stage tours.

The Harrogate Club is opening its doors for us all to enjoy its Victorian splendour with a guided tour exploring its historic significance in the area.

HODs will also offer the chance to explore historic churches in the Harrogate district.

From All Saints Spofforth with its possible links to Harry Hotspur to the fine Victorian churches in Harrogate centre such as Our Lady Immaculate and St Robert’s Church, St Peter’s Church, Wesley Chapel, West Park United Reformed Church.

The Nidderdale Museum is to showcase Dales life while How Stean Gorge is to offer an action-packed family day out.

Both waived their normal admission charges on selected days.

For more information on Heritage Open Days in Harrogate, visit: https://www.harrogatecivicsociety.org/events