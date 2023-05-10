Harrogate to put on spectacular Eurovision Party for town's Ukrainian guests at Majestic Hotel

The town may not be Liverpool and it’s certainly not Kyiv, where in happier times this year's Eurovision Song Contest would have been held, but even in Harrogate Eurovision fever is building as our Ukrainians hope for a repeat of last year’s success amid the spectacle and fun.

Stepping up to the plate is the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa which is to host a special party for the town's Ukrainian refugees on Saturday night when the UK hosts Eurovision for first time in 25 years.

A collaboration between Harrogate District of Sanctuary and Chain Lane Community Hub, Knaresborough, the event will be hosted by Nick Hancock of Your Harrogate radio station.

Nick Hancock of Your Harrogate said: “Your Harrogate are excited to be involved in this unique event.

"I’m really looking forward to meeting the Ukrainian people who are now living in our area and helping them to celebrate this event which should have been hosted in their own country.”

The majority of the organising is the work of Sue Vasey, CEO of and Chain Lane Community Hub, and her team, with sponsorship by Harrogate District of Sanctuary.

Sue said:“Our Ukrainian guests have experienced such turmoil and sadness in the past 12 months leaving their country, family and friends in such dreadful circumstances.

"This event provides an opportunity for some fun that they so richly deserve and also an opportunity to thank the many people in our area who have helped them along the way, including host families who have taken them into their homes. "

One of those displaced persons is Elina Kyrychock: “I moved to Knaresborough in March 2022 because of the war in Ukraine.

"I am so looking forward to the Eurovision party. A chance to come together with our English friends and enjoy the show.

"We are grateful to Harrogate District of Sanctuary and Chain Lane Community Hub for organising this.

"I even had the opportunity to go to Liverpool earlier this week to watch the Eurovision rehearsals – it was brilliant!"

As well as there being screens to watch the whole competition, there will be Eurovision-related games and quizzes and a raffle with top prizes, the proceeds of which will be donated to Bob Frendt to help finance his mercy missions transporting medical equipment and other items to Ukraine.

But the emphasis will be on fun with this Saturday’s party offering the opportunity to dress up, wear glitter and glow sticks and enjoy the spectacle that is Eurovision.

Margaret Bond, Chair of Trustees of HDoS said, “We are very grateful for all the hard work put in by Sue and her team, and also to Two Ridings Community Foundation for their grant which has made this event possible.

"We are also indebted to the Majestic for agreeing to host the party and to Nick Hancock of Your Harrogate for hosting.”

The UK is, of course, staging this year's contest on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.