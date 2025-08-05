Harrogate to host trial of new form of bus ticket this month which could revolutionise travel

Harrogate’s leading bus company is to launch a new money-saving ticket deal for passengers.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new ‘SWITCH’ ticket is being trialled by Harrogate Bus Company throughout August on all of the company’s buses across Harrogate, and extending to and from Leeds, Pateley Bridge, Ripon, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Wetherby and more.

For passengers, the change involves saving money when changing between two buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting this week, the new ticket is available to buy for £4 on board all of its buses, plus the FLYER A2 route between Harrogate, Leeds Bradford Airport and Bradford – saving up to £2 compared with the cost of two capped single fares at £3 each.

Harrogate’s leading bus operator, The Harrogate Bus Company, is trialling a new ‘SWITCH’ ticket for passengers throughout August. (Picture contributed)

Customers can pay the bus driver on their first journey using cash or contactless, or buy in advance on the free to download ‘Transdev Go’ mobile app.

The new ticket allows up to 60 minutes to change buses, or up to 90 minutes for those whose first journey is on The 36 from Leeds, to allow for the longer journey time between Leeds city centre and Harrogate.

The Harrogate Bus Company’s Project and Marketing Manager Matt Burley said: “We received very clear feedback from customers who completed our recent ‘Your Ticket, Your Say’ survey suggesting this ticket, to make connecting journeys easier and more affordable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve listened and so we’re trialling this new ‘SWITCH’ ticket throughout August.

"Passengers don’t need to complete your entire journey within the time limit – simply board your connecting bus and scan your ticket with the driver before it expires.”

Customers can change between any two of The Harrogate Bus Company’s buses at Harrogate Bus Station, or at any other stop served by both buses they wish to use – such as at The Hydro to connect between route 3 and The 36, or Knaresborough Bus Station for those switching between route 1 and the 21.

Full details of all routes operated by The Harrogate Bus Company are available online at: https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/harrogate

Alternatively, download the ‘Transdev Go’ mobile app or from the information kiosk at Harrogate Bus Station.