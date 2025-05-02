Harrogate to host the 'ultimate community music festival' this bank holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hailed as the ultimate community festival, the May Bank Holiday in Harrogate is offering a two-day music festival perfect for all the family.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headlined by Badness, the UK's most entertaining Madness tribute band and the country’s No1 ska revival band, Biltonbury is a fabulous indoor family music festival which runs for two days.

Taking place at the Bilton Club on Skipton Road in Harrogate, it also boasts outdoor stalls, food and rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The live music starts on the opening day at 3pm with acts such as Abi Taylor, Let Luce, Drop Leg Steppers and headliners The Beautiful Martins tribute act.

Harrogate music event - Headlined by Badness, the UK's most entertaining Madness tribute band, Biltonbury is a fabulous indoor family music festival coming this bank holiday weekend. (Picture contributed)

Sunday's line-up kicks off at 2pm and includes live music from Josh Ozturk, The Mix, Take Two and Badness.

For children, the event offers face painters, a sweet shop, ice cream, life-size board games and more.

Doors open at 2.30pm on Saturday and 1.30pm on Sunday.

More information at: https://biltonwmc.co.uk/event/