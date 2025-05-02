Harrogate to host the 'ultimate community music festival' this bank holiday weekend
Headlined by Badness, the UK's most entertaining Madness tribute band and the country’s No1 ska revival band, Biltonbury is a fabulous indoor family music festival which runs for two days.
Taking place at the Bilton Club on Skipton Road in Harrogate, it also boasts outdoor stalls, food and rides.
The live music starts on the opening day at 3pm with acts such as Abi Taylor, Let Luce, Drop Leg Steppers and headliners The Beautiful Martins tribute act.
Sunday's line-up kicks off at 2pm and includes live music from Josh Ozturk, The Mix, Take Two and Badness.
For children, the event offers face painters, a sweet shop, ice cream, life-size board games and more.
Doors open at 2.30pm on Saturday and 1.30pm on Sunday.
More information at: https://biltonwmc.co.uk/event/