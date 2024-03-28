Harrogate to host new new one-day beer festival this summer at independent brewery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Thursday, July 4, it promises to be a unique event as its organisers are Women on Tap, the pioneering, beer-loving social enterprise founded by Harrogate woman Rachel Auty.

Since it was first launched in 2017, WOT has gained a national reputation as a popular beer and arts festival dedicated to promoting equality and diversity in the brewing industry.

Despite being dedicated to promoting equality and diversity in the brewing industry, the festival is as much a celebration of great beer.

In that spirit, to help celebrate the seventh year of Women on Tap and its mission to improve and promote diversity within the beer industry, this summer will see the launch of a one day festival.

Called Summer Hop, the new festival will take place at independent brewery Rooster’s Taproom on Hornbeam Park in Harrogate and is sponsored by Barthhaas X.

"We want to celebrate the amazing work that women are doing in brewing and related fields," said Auty.

"But we also want to raise awareness about the challenges they face and create more opportunities for them.

"Our original message was that ‘women belong in beer’ and that hasn’t changed.

"We aim to celebrate the positive impact women have on beer, and showcasing the advantages a feminist beer industry can bring.”

Visitors to the Summer Hop event can expect music, events, art and, of course, great beers.