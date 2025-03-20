Harrogate to host Lib Dem Spring Conference for first time since 2009 this weekend

Lib Dem members from across the country are heading to Harrogate today for the launch of the party’s first Spring Conference in the town for 16 years.

Hosted by Harrogate Convention Centre, it is a significant moment for the Liberal Democrat Party and a coup for Harrogate itself.

Thanks to Tom Gordon’s success in the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency in last July’s General Election, this will be the first time since 2009 that the conference has been hosted in a constituency represented by a Liberal Democrat MP.

Since being elected, Mr Gordon has collaborated with Paula Lorimer, Harrogate Convention Centre’s director, to help secure the necessary funding to help this crucial venue for the Harrogate economy to attract events like the Liberal Democrat Spring Conference.

Running from Friday, March 21 to Sunday, March 23, Mr Gordon is delighted to be welcoming the party to the town, following in the footsteps of Phil Wills when he was MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

"I am absolutely thrilled that the Liberal Democrat 2025 Spring Conference is coming to Harrogate this weekend,” said Mr Gordon.

"I am looking forward to a busy and exciting weekend, meeting with colleagues and making the most of everything the conference has in store.

"It is a fantastic opportunity to welcome all my colleagues and showcase everything Harrogate and Knaresborough has to offer.

"Harrogate Convention Centre is a fantastic venue with so much to offer, and I am delighted to see it being used to its full potential, welcoming hundreds of guests.

Despite its financial problems over the years, Harrogate Convention Centre remains a key asset for the town, hosting conferences, exhibitions, corporate events, and live entertainment.

Every year, it attracts thousands of visitors, contributing an estimated £45 million to the local economy and supporting around 7,000 jobs across the district.

Among those attending the Spring Conference this weekend will be Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.

The event will include live Q&As with Lib Dem MPs and party figures, live debates on the big issues and fringe sessions with expert guest speakers on a huge range of topics.