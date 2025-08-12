Harrogate to host a fabulous summer ball to beat all fabulous summer balls this weekend

This weekend will see one of the most entertaining fundraising balls of Harrogate’s summer season – and important during these challenging times for charities.

Since it was founded in 1982, Supporting Older People has sought to alleviate loneliness and isolation often experienced by older people living on their own in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Each year, its Fabulous Summer Ball raises thousands of pounds to enable them to continue their vital work.

In fact, last year’s fundraising dinner raised nearly a whopping £15,000.

Looking forward to Supporting Older People 's summer ball in Harrogate - Bernadette Mossman from Vida Care – Principal Partner Sponsor, with Kate Rogata and Julia Lightfoot (SOP). (Picture contributed)

Supporting Older People’s Director, Kate Rogata said: “Last year we raised more than £14,000 and this year we hope to beat that target.

"We are also delighted to have already secured £4,500 sponsorship from our lead partner Vida Care, £1,045 from the Fisher Care Group, together with £750 from Promedica24, and £500 from the Yorkshire Hearing Clinic.

"These businesses together with other local sponsors and advertisers have given us a fantastic start to our biggest fundraiser of the year.

"During challenging times for charities, it is vital that we can diversify our sources of funding.

"Every penny goes towards our befriending service and activities programme for older people who live alone in Harrogate and Knaresborough.”.

The charity’s fourth annual summer ball, which will be compered by BBC Radio York’s Elly Fiorentini, will take place on Saturday, August 16 at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate.

In total, 130 people are expected to attend the event with prosecco on arrival, a three-course dinner, an auction and raffle and dancing the night away to Remember Hillards.

Gary Derbyshire from Promedica24, which provides specialist, one-to-one live-in home care and support, said: “We believe that ageing should be embraced with dignity, comfort, and companionship.

"Supporting Older People shares these values wholeheartedly, and we’re proud to stand alongside them in building a community where older individuals feel truly seen, heard, and supported.

"Together, we’re not just providing care and support, we’re making lives richer.”

If you are a business or individual interested in donating a prize for the auction or raffle, please call 01423 531490 or email [email protected]

For more information, visit: https://supportingolderpeople.org.uk/