Harrogate Theatre's heartfelt thanks to town for box office success of panto with new plea to keep it coming

Harrogate Theatre has said it is grateful for the incredible response of the public to this year's panto - but is appealing for that support to keep coming in the New Year to "keep this magnificent building and its traditions open for all the people of Harrogate".

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since it was launched at the end of November, Dick Whittington has received universal praise from critics and audiences for being one of the best pantos ever presented at Harrogate Theatre.

But the reaction to a show which can see as many as 1,000 people in and out of the building each day is about more than reputation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by Marcus Romer, the fun-packed family pantomime is one of the most important parts of the theatre’s calendar and a key part of its financial well-being.

Running until Sunday, January 14, 2024, Dick Whittington is, as always, a homegrown triumph by the whole crew and cast which includes legendary panto funnyman Tim Stedman. (Picture Karl Andre Photography)

Harrogate Theatre's chief executive David Bown, who co-writes the script each year, said the panto’s box office success remains vital to the survival of the town's much-loved arts hub.

"We could not have wished for a better response to our pantomime over the Christmas period,” said Mr Bown.

"Box office staff are still dealing with a constant stream of enquires and sales.

"But there is still availability in January for tickets.

"Please do come along and support the theatre if you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need support more than ever in these difficult times to keep this magnificent building and its traditions open for all the people of Harrogate.”

Running until Sunday, January 14, 2024, Dick Whittington is, as always, a homegrown triumph of intelligent creativity by the whole crew and cast which, once again, includes legendary panto funnyman Tim Stedman.

Writing this week in his regular column in the Harrogate Advertiser, David Bown paid tribute to the entire team involved with a life-affirming production hailed by critics as a “riotous festive treat”.

"The cast are exceptional; the strongest that I can remember,” said Mr Bown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there are many other people that contribute to the finished project both behind the scenes and front of house.”