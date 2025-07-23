Harrogate Theatre to present Dead Ringers Jack Dee Maisie Adam and more in a line-up to die for

Harrogate Comedy Festival is to return this autumn and the full programme has been revealed packed with gems.

The popular annual event centred largely, but not wholly, on Harrogate Theatre, this year's festival promises an exceptional array of performances guaranteed to tickle your funny bone and leave you in stitches.

Harrogate Comedy Festival has been going for 16 years, bringing the biggest comedy acts to the town each October.

The Harrogate Advertiser once described it a long time ago as “the Comedy Capital of the North” and that is the way it has turned out.

Harrogate Comedy Festival 2025 highlights will include Nigel Planer (pictured) Dead Ringers 25th Anniversary Tour, Maisie Adam and Suzi Ruffell. (Picture contributed)

Billed as "putting the HAHA back into Harrogate”, the 2025 edition will feature an array of top comedians from household names to rising stars.

The names in this year’s programme includes the following:

Jack Dee: Small World, Dead Ringers: The 25th Anniversary Tour, Nigel Planer: Young Once, Live, Maisie Adam: Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala, Ardal O’Hanlon: Not Himself, John Shuttleworth: Raise the Oof, Jason Byrne: Head in the Clouds, Suzi Ruffell: The Juggle, Tez Ilyas: Talk to Tez, Paul Coulter: 5 Mistakes That Changed History, P Burton-Morgan: Explaining Being Pan to Nan, Ode to Joyce, Hyena Lounge Comedy Club – Comedy Festival 2025, Dinner! Darlings! Dinner!, Creepy Boys, OUTLAWED, Nick Helm: No One Gets Out Alive!

Harrogate Theatre’s Chief Executive David Bown said: “This year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival is bigger and better than ever before.

"I am always taken aback by how much momentum it has gained both in the industry and nationwide.”