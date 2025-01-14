Harrogate Theatre to mark its 125th anniversary with its 'best ever' season of new shows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Much-loved Harrogate Theatre is marking its 125th birthday this week by bringing more shows than ever to the town as it prepares to unveil its new season.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having first opened on January 13, 1900, when it was known as the Grand Opera House, this distinguished theatre has hosted many famous names over the decades, including Ben Kingsley, David Bowie, Trevor Howard, Charlie Chaplin, and Sarah Bernhardt.

The new venue was lavishly decorated with gilded plasterwork mouldings and was notable for its distinctive blue seats which remain today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also featured the luxury of electric lighting throughout and hot and cold running water in the dressing rooms making it a key stop on the touring circuit.

Having first opened on January 13, 1900, when it was known as the Grand Opera House, Harrogate Theatre has hosted many famous names over the decades, including Ben Kingsley, David Bowie, Charlie Chaplin, and Sarah Bernhardt. (Picture contributed)

To celebrate its milestone birthday this year, the beautiful building designed by architect Frank Tugwell will be presenting some special events throughout the year, kicking off with a special presentation of Beauty and the Beast panto on Wednesday night with a cast Q&A after the show.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Theatre said: “It's a milestone birthday for us this year - to celebrate we're bringing more shows than ever for you to enjoy.

"We've also set ourselves a target of raising £125,000 so keep an eye out for ways to get involved with our fund-raising efforts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A sign of its team’s success came in 2012 when Harrogate Theatre took on live programming responsibilities for Royal Hall and the Harrogate Convention Centre.

Harrogate Theatre remains responsible for programming and running of live events across all these venues, but the Royal Hall and Harrogate Convention Centre remain independently managed.

The Grade II listed theatre may be the pride of Harrogate but it has faced financial challenges in recent years.

Like much of the rest of the arts world, this important venue has faced rising costs, inflation, high energy bills and changes to Arts Council funding, not to forget local government reorganisation in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Harrogate Theatre has seen it all and come through many storms in the last 125 years and the expectations are its new spring programme will be the best ever.