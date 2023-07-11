Harrogate Theatre reveals full programme for Harrogate Comedy Festival 2023 with Ross Noble, Miriam Margolyes and more

Bringing the biggest acts to the town, Harrogate Theatre has unveiled a great line-up of stands-ups featuring comedy royalty, household names and emerging stars.

The legends in the programme, which will run from Monday, October 2 to Sunday, October 29, include Adrian Edmondson of The Young Ones fame, Jason Byrne, Ross Noble, Miriam Margolyes, Jimeoin, Arthur Smith and Fascinating Aida.

Emerging stars on the bill for what is the 14th year of this fabulously popular festival, include the likes of John Robins, Adam Rowe and Victoria Melody.

Harrogate Comedy Festival 2023- Bridget Christie – Who Am I? will be at Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, October 7. (Picture contributed)

This year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival will also include brilliant Harrogate comedy star Maisie Adam, the fantastic Bridget Christie, Hyena Lounge Comedy Club’s annual gala night, and Hancock’s Half Hour: The Lost Episodes.

Tickets for this year’s festival are already selling fast, so the advice is book sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

Harrogate Comedy Festival 2023: Full programme

Monday, October 2: Yippee Ki Yay, Harrogate Theatre

Harrogate Comedy Festival 2023 - Friday, October 6: Jason Byrne -The Ironic Bionic Man, Harrogate Theatre. (Picture contributed)

Tuesday, October 3: An Evening with Arthur Smith, Harrogate Theatre

Wednesday, October 4: Hancock’s Half Hour : The Lost Episodes, Harrogate Theatre

Thursday, October 5: The Scummy Mummies – Greatest Hits, Harrogate Theatre

Friday, October 6: Jason Byrne -The Ironic Bionic Man, Harrogate Theatre

Saturday, October 7: Bridget Christie – Who Am I? Harrogate Theatre

Saturday, October 7: Tell Tale Twit for children, Harrogate Theatre

Saturday, October 7: Victoria melody – Head Set, Harrogate Studio Theatre

Monday, October 9: Maisie Adam – Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala, Harrogate Theatre

Tuesday, October 10: Bronwyn Sweeney – Off Brand, Harrogate Theatre

Wednesday, October 11: John Robins – Howl, Harrogate Theatre

Wednesday, October 11: Dan Hagley – Halfway Round the Bend, Harrogate Studio Theatre

Thursday, October 12: Mark Simmons, Harrogate Theatre

Friday, October 13: Adam Rowe – What’s Wrong With Me, Harrogate Theatre

Saturday, October 14: Hyena – Comedy Festival Gala 2023, Harrogate Theatre

Sunday, October 15: Miriam Margolyes: Oh Miriam! Live, Harrogate Convention Centre (sold out)

Saturday, October 21: An Evening with Adrian Edmondson, Harrogate Convention Centre

Thursday, October 26: Ross Noble – Jibber Jabber Jamboree, Royal Hall

Friday, October 27: Jimeoin – The Craic! Royal Hall

For tickets, telephone the box office on 01423 502116, Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.