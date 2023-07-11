Harrogate Theatre reveals full programme for Harrogate Comedy Festival 2023 with Ross Noble, Miriam Margolyes and more
Bringing the biggest acts to the town, Harrogate Theatre has unveiled a great line-up of stands-ups featuring comedy royalty, household names and emerging stars.
The legends in the programme, which will run from Monday, October 2 to Sunday, October 29, include Adrian Edmondson of The Young Ones fame, Jason Byrne, Ross Noble, Miriam Margolyes, Jimeoin, Arthur Smith and Fascinating Aida.
Emerging stars on the bill for what is the 14th year of this fabulously popular festival, include the likes of John Robins, Adam Rowe and Victoria Melody.
This year’s Harrogate Comedy Festival will also include brilliant Harrogate comedy star Maisie Adam, the fantastic Bridget Christie, Hyena Lounge Comedy Club’s annual gala night, and Hancock’s Half Hour: The Lost Episodes.
Tickets for this year’s festival are already selling fast, so the advice is book sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.
Harrogate Comedy Festival 2023: Full programme
Monday, October 2: Yippee Ki Yay, Harrogate Theatre
Tuesday, October 3: An Evening with Arthur Smith, Harrogate Theatre
Wednesday, October 4: Hancock’s Half Hour : The Lost Episodes, Harrogate Theatre
Thursday, October 5: The Scummy Mummies – Greatest Hits, Harrogate Theatre
Friday, October 6: Jason Byrne -The Ironic Bionic Man, Harrogate Theatre
Saturday, October 7: Bridget Christie – Who Am I? Harrogate Theatre
Saturday, October 7: Tell Tale Twit for children, Harrogate Theatre
Saturday, October 7: Victoria melody – Head Set, Harrogate Studio Theatre
Monday, October 9: Maisie Adam – Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala, Harrogate Theatre
Tuesday, October 10: Bronwyn Sweeney – Off Brand, Harrogate Theatre
Wednesday, October 11: John Robins – Howl, Harrogate Theatre
Wednesday, October 11: Dan Hagley – Halfway Round the Bend, Harrogate Studio Theatre
Thursday, October 12: Mark Simmons, Harrogate Theatre
Friday, October 13: Adam Rowe – What’s Wrong With Me, Harrogate Theatre
Saturday, October 14: Hyena – Comedy Festival Gala 2023, Harrogate Theatre
Sunday, October 15: Miriam Margolyes: Oh Miriam! Live, Harrogate Convention Centre (sold out)
Saturday, October 21: An Evening with Adrian Edmondson, Harrogate Convention Centre
Thursday, October 26: Ross Noble – Jibber Jabber Jamboree, Royal Hall
Friday, October 27: Jimeoin – The Craic! Royal Hall
For tickets, telephone the box office on 01423 502116, Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.
Or book online at: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk