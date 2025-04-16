Harrogate Theatre reveals first-ever partnership with Ripon Races as part of £125,000 campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate Theatre has announced its first-ever partnership with Ripon Races as part of a campaign to raise £125,000 this year as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations.

Designed by Frank Tugwell, Harrogate Theatre first opened its doors on January 13,1900.

Originally known as The Grand Opera House, the beautiful Victorian theatre is aiming to support all the good work it does across the board with a new fundraising appeal in the midst of challenging economic times.

As part of its fundraising efforts in its milestone year, the much-loved arts hub inviting people to take part in a fun-filled pantomime horse race at Ripon Racecourse on Monday, August 4.

Willing participants will be provided with a horse costume as part on the sponsored race, which is the first of its kind at Ripon, which is renowned as Yorkshire's Garden Racecourse.

Natalie Rawel, Harrogate Theatre’s Head of Marketing and Development, said: “This year Harrogate Theatre is celebrating being 125 years young and we’re aiming to raise £125,000 across the year to support everything we do from bringing world class talent to Harrogate, to working with young people to spark imaginations.

"For our Pantomime Horse Race we are looking for businesses, running groups, theatre fans, bucket list experience hunters and more to sign up to join us on the start line as we race to raise as much as we can for Harrogate Theatre.”

Alongside the live events that Harrogate Theatre puts on, including theatre, comedy, music and dance events, it also hosts touring productions, hosts community companies and supports emerging artists through its Artist Development Hub.

Famous acts who have performed at Harrogate Theatre over the years include Charlie Chaplin, Sarah Bernhardt and David Bowie.

Anyone interested in taking part is invited to attend the launch event at Harrogate Theatre on Friday 25 April at 2pm to find out more.

To register for the Ripon Races launch event or to receive further information if you’re not able to get to the launch, email Head of Marketing and Development, Natalie Rawel at: [email protected]

To donate to Harrogate Theatre’s 125th anniversary appeal, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/donate/