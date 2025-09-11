Harrogate Theatre reveals a cult hero of British comedy will be involved with panto this year

In one of the greatest coups in the more than 100-year history of Harrogate Theatre’s much-loved panto this year’s production will feature input from a true cult hero of British comedy.

The team at Harrogate Theatre iare thrilled to announce that award-winning actor, comedian, and musician Matt Berry will be the voice of Giant Blunderbore’ in this year’s pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

Known for his unmistakable voice and unique comic flair, Matt Berry has enjoyed huge success across television, film, and music.

He is widely recognised for his starring roles in acclaimed series such as Toast of London, for which he won a BAFTA, The IT Crowd, and What We Do in the Shadows.

His career also spans music, with critically acclaimed albums showcasing his talents as a singer and composer.

On recording the voice of the giant, Matt Berry said: “I am delighted to be able to come on board and support Harrogate Theatre and be the voice of the Giant.

"David Bown, Harrogate Theatre’s Chief Executive, was inspirational to me and super supportive when I was starting out, doing my BTEC, so I was very happy to come on board.”

This year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk will be directed by Marcus Romer, who shared his excitement about working with Berry.

“It has been a privilege to work with Matt and to bring him into the team,” he said.

"His unmistakable voice will be brilliant for our giant this year.”

Known originally as The Grand Opera House, Harrogate Theatre first opened on January 1, 1900 with a charity gala for British soldiers fighting the Boer War in South Africa.

But its first ‘proper’ show just two days later was a pantomime - Dick Whittington.

A cornerstone of the festive season, the panto has delighted generations of families with its signature mix of music, laughter, and magical storytelling.

With Matt Berry lending his iconic voice to the Giant, this year’s production promises to be one of the most memorable yet.

Tickets are available at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/jack-and-the-beanstalk-magical-family-pantomime/

Or call the box office on 01423 502116, Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm.