Harrogate Theatre praises staff after panto is huge hit with schools as tickets fly out for next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The run of the 2023-24 panto, which came to an end a fortnight ago, welcomed a total of 64 schools with 6,876 school children enjoying subsidised tickets to experience the magic of live theatre.

David Bown, Harrogate Theatre’s chief executive and co-writer of Dick Whittington, said 30% of the tickets for the next panto, which is not scheduled to launch until late November, have already been sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing in his regular column for the Harrogate Advertiser, Mr Bown said: “Next year’s pantomime Beauty and the Beast is now on sale.

David Bown, Harrogate Theatre’s chief executive and co-writer of Dick Whittington, said 30% of the tickets for the next panto, which is not scheduled to launch until late November, have already been sold. (Picture Bruce Rollinson)

"With 30% of tickets already sold across the run and Christmas Eve almost sold out, we’re seeing higher demand than ever for Harrogate’s favourite festive experience.”

Dick Whittington was a huge hit with audiences and critics alike with rave reviews across the board.

The access performances for Dick Whittington were well attended, in particular, the audio described shows where audiences benefited from investment in updated equipment to improve comfort and sound quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Theatre’s relaxed performances welcomed schools and the public who benefited from reduced sound levels and actor introductions to ease anxiety.

As Harrogate Theatre now looks ahead to its action-packed spring programme, Mr Bown paid tribute to everyone involved with the success of last year’s panto.

"All the success is only possible with the extraordinary talent and dedication of the staff team on and off stage, who go above and beyond in every aspect.

“Our talented cast gave their all onstage and behind the scenes visiting Harrogate Youth Theatre, Harrogate Library’s Storytime and opening Harrogate’s Christmas Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our volunteer ushers do an amazing job and give over 4,100 hours at panto to welcome and care for audiences.

"We’re so grateful to them and in awe of those who volunteer over 20 times on the show.”