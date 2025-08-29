Harrogate Theatre is to present three thrilling plays from Dickens Godber and Ayckbourn
From haunting drama to sharp comedy, audiences are invited to immerse themselves in a diverse programme of theatre from Tuesday, September 2 to Saturday, September 20.
The season will opens with The Signalman, running from Tuesday, September 2 to Saturday, September 6.
This gripping adaptation of Charles Dickens’ chilling tale follows a tormented signalman haunted by visions of disaster on his lonely railway line.
With atmospheric video projections and an evocative set design, the production features a cast led by Chris Walker and John Burton.
Described by critics as “a spine-tingling treat” it promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience.
The following week welcomes Black Tie Ball by acclaimed playwright John Godber, running from Wednesday, September 10 to Saturday, September 13.
Set during the 'glitziest night of the year', this brand-new comedy sees hotel staff frantically recount an entire evening of black-tie revelry, from the first arrivals to the stroke of midnight.
Fast-paced, satirical, and filled with secrets, flirtations, and chaos, this is the John Godber Company’s much-anticipated return to Harrogate Theatre.
Completing the season will be Alan Ayckbourn’s classic Bedroom Farce, running from Tuesday, September 16 to Saturday, September 20.
A gleeful comedy set across three bedrooms where four couples navigate domestic chaos with uproarious results.
Audiences can take advantage of a special offer: book two or all three shows together and enjoy tickets for just £21 for Band A or B seating
Harrogate Theatre’s season of drama: Opening nights
The Signalman opening night, Tuesday, September 2, 7.30pm.
Black Tie Ball opening night, Wednesday, September 10, 7.30pm.
Bedroom Farce opening night, Tuesday, September 16, 7:30pm.
For tickets and information, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/festivals/ht-drama/