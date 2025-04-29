Harrogate theatre company's successful revival of a classic story of women’s empowerment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Red Wall Theatre presents Hindle Wakes: Review by Jackie Wooton

Written by Stanley Houghton, Hindle Wakes was first performed in 1910 yet, despite decades of increasing emancipation and equal rights, its themes of women’s empowerment, sexual morality and class still resonate today.

Presented by Red Wall Theatre at at St Robert’s Catholic Club, the Harrogate-based community arts group aiming to bring lesser-known dramas with popular appeal and a left of centre social 'edge', the setting is Wakes Week in the fictional Lancashire mill town of Hindle.

The group’s second production is set in an era where the mills are closed, and workers and owners alike are on holiday.

A Harrogate hit - The cast of Red Wall Theatre's production of Hindle Wakes. (Picture contributed)

Fanny Hawthorn, a young weaver, is in Blackpool when she bumps into the mill owner’s son, Alan Jeffcote.

The pair depart to a Llandudno hotel for a weekend’s fun.

But an accident, involving Fanny’s girlfriend, her intended alibi, leads to the uncovering of the illicit liaison.

Through witty dialogue, the play unconsciously highlights the double standards applied to male and female sexual conduct.

Should Alan marry Fanny to make an honest woman of her or should he stand by his fiancée?

The twists and turns see Fanny turn the tables to make the decision for herself.

In a smooth, well-timed production, credit is due to all actors for the sensitive, humorous portrayal of their characters.

Jan Williams directs, as well as playing the sharp-faced Mrs Hawthorn with relish.

Emily Alderson shines as Fanny, a prototype feminist who ultimately expresses her inner voice.