Harrogate Theatre Choir is to celebrate its15th anniversary of great concerts and charity fundraising

A Harrogate choir which is the longest established singing group of its kind in the UK is to commemorate a major milestone with a special concert soon.

Since it was founded in 2010 as the very first theatre choir in Britain, Harrogate Theatre Choir has built up a strong reputation, raising money for local charities, putting on their own concerts in Harrogate and surrounding areas and, also, making themselves available for private functions.

An eclectic bunch of people who have one thing in common, they all love to sing, the choir’s 15th Anniversary Celebration Concert at The Crown Hotel in Harrogate on March 8.

Called 15: The Musicals, the event promises an unforgettable night which will take you on a musical journey.

Andrew Forsyth, Chair of Harrogate Theatre Choir, said: “We hope the people of Harrogate and surrounding areas will come and be part of this remarkable celebration.

"Combine a musical evening with the joy of giving back to the community.

"Don't miss the chance to witness the Harrogate Theatre Choir at their very best.”

Last year's successful Sound of Musicals tour saw Harrogate Theatre Choir raise more than £1,800 for local charities, showcasing their commitment to giving back to the community.

The 15th Anniversary Concert will support the Harrogate Homeless Project which has, for more than 30 years, been providing vital services to those experiencing homelessness, as well as helping them to move towards independent living.

The evening will feature a rich repertoire of well-loved songs from some of the contemporary musicals produced over the last 15 years, together with a selection of songs from the choir's favourite shows.

The audience can expect songs from Les Misérables, Chess, Waitress, Dear Evan Hansen, A Chorus Line, Wicked and a lot more.

The origins of Harrogate Theatre Choir go back to 2009 when a small group of local singers had been performing with a theatre company called LipService.

After the performance, nine of the singers decided they would like to keep the choir going, and were helped by Harrogate Theatre to find a musical director and accompanist.